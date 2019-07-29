Officer kills gunman accused of Dollar Store robbery in Palm Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A gunman died during a police-involved shooting on Sunday evening in Palm Beach County, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department.

The man had been accused of robbing a Dollar Store before getting ready to walk into the Publix Super Market at the Boynton Lakes Plaza at 4770 N. Congress Ave., police said.

Officers responded to the Dollar Store at 4641 N. Congress Ave., and confronted the man outside of Publix, police said.

"It would have been a catastrophe if that subject had gotten inside the Publix," Police Chief Michael G. Gregory told reporters. "We are grateful that the officers were not injured nor were the folks who were here shopping and working in Publix this afternoon."

There was crime scene tape blocking access to the mall's driveway and the parking lot across from the supermarket, the Pet Supermarket, CoastDental and T-Mobile.

Boynton Beach detectives are investigating the armed robbery and internal affairs is conducting an administrative review of the police-involved shooting. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is tasked with investigating the fatal police-involved shooting.

