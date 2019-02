RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - Federal agents locked down the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center after a shooting on Wednesday night at the 217-bed facility in Palm Beach County's city of Riviera Beach.

Donna Katen-Bahensky, the VA medical center's director, said the facility at 7305 N Military Trail, was secure and patients and staff are no longer in danger.

A man shot a doctor inside the emergency room, witnesses said, according to West Palm Beach's ABC News affiliate WPBF-25.

The Riviera Beach Police Department is assisting the FBI and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Police. None of the agencies have released any information about the shooting.

The medical center, which opened in 1995, provides primary care and long-term care to U.S. military veterans in the areas of dentistry, neurology, oncology, psychiatry, rehabilitation and surgery.

This is a developing story.

