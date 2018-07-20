Palm Beach salon employee steals credit card from co-worker, orders from TooJay's

Brittini Lartitegui, 27, is accused of stealing a co-worker's credit card and using it to, among other things, make a purchase from TooJay's.

PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Palm Beach salon employee was arrested Saturday after she stole another employee's credit card, used it to buy lunch at TooJay's and then brought marijuana-laced gummy bears to work, police said.

Brittiny Lartitegui, 27, of West Palm Beach, faces charges of fraudulent use of a credit card, petit theft, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana in altered form.

According to a Palm Beach police report, an employee at Paul Labrecque Salon & Skin Spa reported that her American Express credit card was missing Saturday. She said she left it in an unlocked cabinet in the salon two days earlier and thought she had misplaced it -- that is, until she noticed some unauthorized charges.

Police said the card was used for, among other things, a Lyft ride, a taxi ride and purchases at two Clematis Street bars. Another charge in the amount of $13.24 was for TooJay's in the same shopping plaza as the salon.

The manager of the salon reviewed surveillance video from the deli and identified Lartitegui as the woman who used the card to make the purchase.

When the manager confronted her employee about it at work, Lartitegui admitted to stealing the card and using it to make the purchases. Lartitegui was arrested and taken to jail.

While searching Lartitegui's personal property, police found some marijuana and two gummy bears in her pocketbook. Police said the gummy bears later tested positive for THC.

