Parents accused of child neglect after daughter left alone at park

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The parents of a young girl who was left alone for hours at a West Palm Beach park Friday are facing charges of child neglect, authorities said.

Jolana Alexandre, 27, and Makenson Alexandre, 34, were arrested Saturday.

Believed to be around 2 years old, the girl was found alone in Haverhill Park. Deputies searched for a parent or a guardian in the surrounding area, but found no one. Deputies also checked with 911 dispatchers and found that no one had reported the girl missing.

More than 14 hours later, one of her parents contacted authorities to claim her. The Florida Department of Children and Families is currently caring for the girl. The department also removed the couple's other seven children from the home.

The Alexandres told deputies that they did not realize they left the girl at the park.

