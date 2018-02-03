Pedestrian struck by freight train in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - A person was struck by a freight train late Friday in Lake Worth, officials said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials said the person was hit by an industrial locomotive just after 10 p.m. at N G Street and Lucerne Avenue.

The victim was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where the person's was listed in critical condition.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said incident appeared to an accident and the victim is expected to survive.

Several people have been killed by trains in South Florida in recent weeks, prompting public officials and train operators to urge the public to be more mindful of train crossings as the region is seeing more rail traffic.

The Brightline, a high-speed commuter train that can reach speeds up to 79 mph, debuted last month with service from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale.

Two people have been killed and another was hurt after they ignored warnings and tried to cross as the Brightline trains were approaching, authorities said.

