Plane crash kills 5 in Lake Okeechobee, deputies say

ABC News affiliate WPBF reports authorities responded to the Pahokee Marina after the plane crash Friday in Lake Okeechobee.

PAHOKEE, Fla. - A plane crash left five people dead in Lake Okeechobee on Friday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

After the twin-engine Piper Aircraft crashed about 3:30 p.m., PBSO divers and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the Pahokee Marina. About three hours later they had recovered five bodies from the aircraft wreckage.

The Piper Aircraft departed from Tampa International Airport and went down just north of Palm Beach County Glades Airport, better known as Pahokee Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A witness told deputies they saw someone swimming away from the wreckage, but authorities haven't found the alleged survivor. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the plane crash. Deputies are investigating the deaths.

This is a developing story. ABC News affiliates ABC Action News and WPBF West Palm Beach contributed to this story.



PBSO Marine Unit Deputies and @PBCFR personnel recovered five individuals from the aircraft fuselage. All individuals are deceased. The death investigation will be handled by PBSO Violent Crimes Division. The airplane crash will be investigated by the FAA and NTSB. pic.twitter.com/j70gbdjt4h — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) March 8, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.