Police find mother of boy found wandering around Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Police have located the mother of a young boy who they said was found Monday alone in Boynton Beach.

According to authorities, the boy was found wandering around on Congress Avenue near Gateway Boulevard.

Police said officers went door to door in the area trying to find his parents or caregiver.

Authorities have not said how they came into contact with the child's mother but Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said the mother and son have been reunited as detectives investigate the circumstances that resulted in the child being found alone.

The Florida Department of Children and Families has also been notified, she said.

