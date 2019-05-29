Police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash in Boca Raton

Efrain Francisco Sebastian, 36, is wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Boca Raton, authorities said.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Boca Raton police on Wednesday identified a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash as Efrain Sebastian.

According to authorities, Sebastian was driving a Nissan Titan pickup truck east along West Glades Road shortly after 4:30 a.m. May 19 when he crashed his truck into a pedestrian who was in the street.

Police said Sebastian, 36, fled the scene.

The victim, identified as Luis Rodriguez Jr., 44, was taken to Delray Medical Center, where he died.

Police said surveillance cameras captured the truck at the Florida's Turnpike toll plaza on West Glades Road shortly before the crash.

A Boca Raton police lieutenant spotted the truck the next day on the bed of a tow truck that was traveling along Spanish River Boulevard, authorities said.

Police said the Nissan had front-end damage and was on the way to a repair shop.

Investigators later identified Sebastian as the driver and two other people who were inside the truck at the time of the crash.

Police said the passengers confirmed Sebastian was aware he had struck a person when he fled the scene.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Sebastian for leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

Police ask the public not to approach Sebastian if he is spotted, but to call police.

Anyone with further information is asked to call traffic homicide investigator Andrew Crawford at 561-620-6227.

