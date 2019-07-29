Police kill gunman accused of Dollar Store robbery in Boynton Beach

A gunman is dead after a police-involved shooting outside a Publix on Congress Avenue in Boynton Beach.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A gunman was fatally shot by police Sunday after an armed robbery at a Dollar Store in Boynton Beach, police said.

The man had been accused of robbing a Dollar Store and was getting ready to walk inside a Publix at the Boynton Lakes Plaza on Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said.

Officers were called to the Dollar Store robbery and confronted the man outside the Publix, Slater said.

Boynton Beach police Chief Michael Gregory said the suspect ignored commands to surrender and reached for his gun, prompting officers to open fire.

"It would have been a catastrophe if that subject had gotten inside the Publix," Gregory told reporters.

The suspect's identity hasn't been identified.

Boynton Beach police detectives are investigating the armed robbery and internal affairs is conducting an administrative review of the police-involved shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is tasked with investigating the fatal police-involved shooting.

All the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

