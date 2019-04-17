Police chase that spanned 3 counties ends on I-95 in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A police chase ended Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 3:30 p.m. as multiple Broward Sheriff's Office vehicles surrounded a silver car that had crashed into a barrier near Palmetto Park Road.

The pursuit began in the area of Northwest 87th Street and 32nd Avenue after a Miami-Dade County police officer spotted the car and remembered a "be on the lookout" had been issued for the car in relation to an armed robbery of a Dollar General store on April 7.

Police said the driver, 42-year-old Ramon Umpierre, fled from the officer and led authorities on a chase that ended in a crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County.



Umpierre and a woman inside the car were taken to local hospitals by Broward Fire Rescue and Boca Raton Fire Rescue trucks. They both appeared to be alert.

Umpierre was later released and taken into custody by the Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities said Umpierre was also wanted by police in Tallahassee for not registering as a sex offender.

Umpierre's female passenger will not be charged, Miami-Dade County police said.

