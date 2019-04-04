Pompano Beach man accused of trying to carjack couple in Boca Raton

Police say James Friedman tried to carjack a couple in Boca Raton, shooting at the car before running away.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Pompano Beach man is wanted in connection with a shooting and attempted carjacking in Boca Raton.

Boca Raton police spokesman Mark Economou said James Friedman tried to steal a couple's car Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of North Federal Highway.

The driver told police he was in his car while his wife got out and was walking toward a building when a gunman emerged from some nearby bushes and fired a shot at the closed driver's side window. He tried to steal the car but soon ran away.

Economou said Friedman, 59, was identified as the suspect. Friedman is believed to have left in his pickup truck before switching to a red and black 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle with Florida license plate MEI I38.

Anyone with information about Friedman's location is asked to call 911.

