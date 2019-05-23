'Real Housewives of New York City' star gets new probation terms in South Florida case

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - "Real Housewives of New York City" star Luann de Lesseps was initially ordered back behind bars in Palm Beach County following a court hearing Thursday morning regarding alleged probation violations.

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge John Kastrenakes said the reality TV and cabaret star isn't taking her probation seriously after failing an alcohol test and failing to attend all of the AA meetings required of her following her 2017 Christmas Eve arrest in Palm Beach.

De Lesseps was handcuffed in court; however, court records show the judge eventually agreed to let de Lesseps go under additional probation conditions.

The reality TV star will now have to keep a Breathalyzer in her car and have weekly telephone counseling and monthly in-person meetings with a psychiatrist. She was also ordered to take the prescription drug Antabuse, which treats alcoholism.

According to court documents, de Lesseps admitted to her New York probation officer that she had "two glasses of mimosas after a performance she had in Chicago."

She was offered the chance to immediately enroll in outpatient treatment, but she "declined due to her touring schedule," the documents stated.

According to the documents, de Lesseps also declined to wear an alcohol ankle monitor because it was "too intrusive" for her lifestyle.

De Lesseps' probation was scheduled to be done on Aug. 28.

She accepted a plea deal last August and pleaded guilty to lesser charges after Palm Beach police arrested her on charges of disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer at the Colony Hotel.

De Lesseps has attended rehab twice since her arrest.

"The reports have not been accurate so I'm glad the judge was understanding after being made aware of the facts," de Lesseps told Page Six Thursday through her representative. "I look forward to completing the last couple months of probation and getting this entire situation behind me and moving on with my life."

