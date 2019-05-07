Yacht catches fire in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - Firefighters are battling a yacht fire in Riviera Beach.

The fire was burning on a yacht docked at Cracker Boy Boat Works next to the city marina.

It spread to other boats downwind and a tent at the boat yard.

The yacht is called "Sea Alice" and is registered out of Vancouver.

Smoke from a yacht fire could be seen at the nearby Riviera Beach marina.

A spokesman for the Port of Palm Beach told WPTV that the fire is preventing a cruise ship from docking.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

No injuries have been reported.

