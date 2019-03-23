Robert Kraft says he's 'truly sorry' over massage parlor charges

JUPITER, Fla. - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft released his first public statement Saturday since he was charged with soliciting prostitution at a Palm Beach County massage parlor last month, saying he was "truly sorry."

Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said that Kraft was among those caught on video soliciting prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Kerr said the owner of the six-time Super Bowl champion Patriots made two visits to the Jupiter business last month.

According to the police report, Kraft was at the spa the day before and the morning of New England's 37-31 overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. The report said Kraft was driven to the spa on both occasions.

Kraft purchased the Patriots in 1994 and owns a property in Palm Beach.

Under Kraft's ownership, the Patriots have won six Super Bowls, including this year's 13-3 victory against the Los Angeles Rams, and 10 AFC titles.

Kraft has been issued a summons to appear in court March 27 for his arraignment.

Read Kraft's full statement below:

"In deference to the judicial process, I have remained silent these past several weeks. To correct some of the misinformation surrounding this matter, my attorney made his first public comments on Friday night. I would like to use this opportunity to say something that I have wanted to say for four weeks.

"I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.

"Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years.

"As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try to make a difference. I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect."

