Search continues after aircraft with 2 people aboard crashes in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Coast Guard continued searching Saturday for a Piper Saratoga aircraft with two people aboard that crashed Friday 23 miles east of Palm Beach.

The aircraft was carrying Lantana veterinarian Ken Simmons, his wife Alice Simmons and their two dogs.

Simmons' plane took off from the Lantana airport Friday afternoon and was heading to Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane went down in severe weather at around 1 p.m.

The aircraft disappeared in an area that was under a marine-weather advisory, according to reports by the National Weather Service.

Friends of the couple are stunned. "Kenny and Alice are amazing people," Fred Barr, a longtime friend of the couple told The Palm Beach Post. "Kenny was an amazing man, larger than life. He was fun, giving, and charitable. That's who he was," Barr said.

The FAA is investigating the incident and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.