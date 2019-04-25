Nouman Raja to be sentenced for killing Corey Jones

Nouman Raja is handcuffed by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies after being found guilty of manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder, March 7, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A former South Florida police officer who fatally shot a stranded black motorist will be sentenced Thursday.

Nouman Raja was convicted last month of manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder in the 2015 fatal shooting of Corey Jones, who was stranded on the side of an Interstate 95 exit ramp in Palm Beach Gardens after his SUV had broken down.

Defense attorneys argued during trial that Raja, 41, shot Jones in self-defense. Jones, who had a concealed weapons permit, pulled a gun.

Prosecutors claimed Raja instigated the confrontation because he was working undercover and never identified himself as a police officer, leading Jones, 31, to believe that Raja was a robber.

Corey Jones, who was a drummer in a local band, was fatally shot by then-Palm Beach Gardens police Officer Nouman Raja on Oct. 18, 2015.

Palm Beach County Judge Joseph Marx denied a motion for a new trial last week. Raja's attorneys argued the "court erred in the decision of matters of law arising before and during the course of the trial" and "erroneously instructed the jury on matters of law and refused to give a proper instruction requested by the defendant."

Raja who was fired by the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department shortly after the shooting, faces a minimum of 25 years to life in prison.

In a letter written on behalf of Jones' family, his uncle asked Marx to sentence Raja to life.

Corey Jones' SUV was broken down on the side of an Interstate 95 exit ramp.

"He hunted down an innocent man and killed him," Marc Johnson wrote. "He ruined the lives of Corey Jones' family, as well as his own. And still he shows not an ounce of remorse."

Johnson went on to say that Raja "should not have the opportunity for parole" and should "spend the rest of his life trying to atone for his wrongdoing."

"At least he will have the opportunity to apologize to his wife and children for deceiving them," Johnson wrote. "At least he will have the opportunity to simply wake up everyday. Corey Jones will never have the opportunity to do anything ever again."

