Sheriff offers $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest in 'Baby June' investigation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Palm Beach County's sheriff is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the investigation of a baby girl found dead in the Atlantic Ocean near the Boynton Beach Inlet.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw announced the decision Friday in a video posted to his Twitter account.

The baby was found dead in the water last week near Boynton Beach Inlet Park.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Capt. Steve Strivelli said Thursday that the baby is believed to have drifted north from Broward County. He said the medical examiner determined that "Baby June," as deputies are now calling her, was between 4 and 7 days old.

Bradshaw said the case "has really struck a nerve" with him, which is why he decided to offer the reward in the hopes that someone comes forward with information that leads to an arrest.

"If it takes $10,000 to solve it, then so be it," Bradshaw said.

The death of #BabyJune has really struck a nerve with me. That's why I am offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with any information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the death of #BabyJune. Someone has to know something. It's time to come forward. pic.twitter.com/j77k3w7sKB — Sheriff Ric Bradshaw (@RicBradshaw) June 8, 2018

