Police dog killed, gunman shot outside mall in Wellington, deputies say

WELLINGTON, Fla. - A shooting was reported Monday outside the Mall at Wellington Green in Palm Beach County as the complex was crowded with shoppers buying last-minute Christmas gifts, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department said a gunman shot at deputies and wounded a police dog, which later died at a veterinarian emergency center.

Deputies shot the gunman. He was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not disclosed.

Deputies said they had multiple people in custody.

Michelle Avery said she works at the Apricot Lane boutique and heard gunshots inside the mall around 5:45 p.m.

"I was taking our garbage out and I heard a boom," Avery said. "I just started screaming into my store -- because I have young girl that works in there -- for her to get to the back of the store."

She said she ran to the back and locked herself and her employees inside, but shoppers quickly started banging on the glass to get in.

"Everyone was running around like crazy. Some people just hit the ground," Avery said.

She said she let several shoppers into the store, where they hid in the fitting rooms.

"It was chaos," Avery said. "It was like the things you see on TV, but you think you'll never be subject to this kind of situation."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.