Small plane skids off runway at Boca Raton Airport

This twin-engine plane skidded off the runway at Boca Raton Airport and crashed into a fence.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A small plane skidded off the runway Tuesday morning at Boca Raton Airport.

According to the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the twin-engine plane was landing when it skidded off the tarmac and crashed into a fence bordering the airport's perimeter.

An airport telephone operator said the pilot was the only person on board.

"He was fine," she told Local10.com.

According to Flight Aware, the 1958 Aero Commander 500 is registered to Commander Ventures Inc. in Deerfield Beach.

The runway is closed until Federal Aviation Administration investigators arrive.



