South Florida man accused of attacking boy with knife says devil made him do it

Ricardo Dor told police he "snapped because people in the house were mean to him and claimed that the devil made him do it."

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida man accused of attacking a 3-year-old boy with a knife claimed the devil made him do it, police said.

Ricardo Dor, 24, of Boynton Beach, was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges, including aggravated child abuse and domestic battery on a pregnant woman.

According to a Boynton Beach police report, Dor was arguing with his grandmother about a television remote control when he pushed and hit her, causing her leg to bleed.

Police said Dor then turned his attention toward his cousin, who is nine months pregnant.

Dor ran to the kitchen, grabbed an 8-inch knife and ran after another relative who tried to intervene, the report said.

Police said Dor chased the relative outside, where Dor "became more agitated."

The boy was standing on the couch, watching what was happening, when Dor slashed the window screen and cut the child's lip, the report said.

Police arrived shortly after and arrested Dor.

"He said he snapped because people in the house were mean to him and claimed that the devil made him do it," the report said.

The boy was taken to Bethesda Hospital East to be treated for his wound.

Dor was being held without bond at the main Palm Beach County jail.

