South Florida man attacks mother who refused to dress his mannequin, deputies say

Mikkel Dankner is accused of attacking his mother after she refused to dress his mannequin.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida man was arrested Monday after he attacked his mother who refused to dress his mannequin, beating her with a kitchen stool and shoving dumplings into her mouth, deputies said.

Mikkel Dankner, 40, of Boynton Beach, faces charges of aggravated battery on a victim 65 or older and domestic battery by strangulation.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit, Dankner and his mother were in their backyard when he asked her to dress his mannequin. After she refused to do so, Dankner stood in the doorway, blocking her from getting back inside the home, so she pushed the mannequin to the ground, deputies said.

As Dankner moved to pick up the mannequin, his mother ran inside, but Dankner followed her into the kitchen and pushed her to the floor, deputies said.

Dankner then picked up a small stool on the kitchen floor and struck her several times in the head with it, deputies said. He then "grabbed small dumplings made for dinner and started to shove them into her mouth," the affidavit said.

After his mother told her she couldn't breathe, Dankner stepped away from her and began throwing items around the kitchen, including a ceramic cup that shattered on the kitchen counter, the affidavit said.

A neighbor heard Dankner's mother screaming for help as she ran out of the house and called 911.

Deputies said Dankner was combative as he was arrested and taken to jail.

Dankner's mother was taken to a hospital, where she received stitches for a cut to her head.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.