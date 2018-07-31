South Florida man hit by car during botched 'In My Feelings' challenge

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A Boynton Beach man was a struck by a car while filming a video for the so-called "In My Feelings" challenge.

Jaylen Norwood, 22, was supposed to hop on the hood of a friend's car while filming a web video, but he slipped and was struck by the car.

"Sooo I was originally suppose to jump on the hood of the car, but I slipped. ... Keke never loved me," Norwood wrote on Instagram, referencing the song Lyrics.

In the latest Internet-fueled trend, people across the country have been filming themselves getting out of cars and dancing to Drake's "In My Feelings." Police agencies across the country have warned people that the stunt is dangerous as Norwood can attest.

"Fortunately, Jaylen only had minor scrapes. Please do not try this at home. Or in the middle of the street. Or on a highway. Or riding on top of a car," the Boynton Beach Police Department said on Twitter.

Norwood is taking the botched stunt in stride, he's done a number of media interviews and he's set to appear on the Jimmy Kimmel Show on Monday.

“We’ve figured out we can get paid for this -- harming our bodies on video,” Norwood told the Palm Beach Post. “This is the dream!”

