South Florida soldier killed in Syria suicide bombing

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida soldier was among four Americans killed in a suicide bombing in Syria.

The Department of Defense identified three of the four victims Friday. Among those killed was Army Chief Warrant Officer Jonathan Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach.

Farmer was killed Wednesday in Manbij "as a result of wounds sustained from a suicide improvised explosive device," the statement said.

A Navy sailor from New York, a Department of Defense civilian and a contractor, who hasn't been identified, were also killed in the blast.

Farmer joined the Army in 2005 and had served on six overseas combat tours. He is survived by his wife and four children.

The bombing, for which the Islamic State claimed responsibility, came less than a month after President Donald Trump declared the militants defeated and ordered 2,000 U.S. troops in the country be withdrawn.

