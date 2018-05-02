Standout South Florida football player dies after dirt bike crash

Atlantic Community High School defensive back Marc'Allan Derac, 17, died after a dirt bike crash in Greenacres.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A standout South Florida high school football player died Tuesday, a week after he was injured when a dirt bike he was riding collided with a sport utility vehicle.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies said Marc'Allan Derac, 17, was injured April 22 in Greenacres.

A search of the Palm Beach County medical examiner's office online database shows that Derac died Tuesday.

Deputies said the vehicles crashed on a dark road. A report said the SUV was turning when the dirt bike crashed into it.

Investigators said the dirt bike didn't have headlights.

Derac played football at Atlantic Community High School in Delray Beach.

The junior defensive back recorded 58 tackles, 15 pass breakups and nine interceptions last season. He had received offers from Syracuse, Iowa State, South Florida and Western Michigan.

