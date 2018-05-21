South Florida town sends out alert about power outages -- and zombies

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - The town of Lake Worth sent out an alert Sunday warning residents about power outages caused by "extreme zombie activity."

South Florida was drenched by large amounts of rain Sunday, causing power outages in some areas. A storm, not the undead, was behind the power problems.

The message also mentioned Terminus, a fictional town from the zombie TV series "The Walking Dead."

City officials confirmed to local TV station WPBF that the alert came from the city, but officials said the automatic message about power outages was altered.

Officials could not say who altered the message.

“We are looking into the reports that the system mentioned zombies,” said Ben Kerr, communications specialist for Lake Worth. “I want to reiterate that Lake Worth does not have any zombie activity currently and apologize for the system message.”

