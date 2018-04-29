Speeding truck rear-ends minivan in Delray Beach, killing 4, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Four people were killed Saturday after a truck slammed into a minivan in Delray Beach, police said.

Delray Beach Police said a Chevy Silverado truck reared-ended the minivan around 7:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Federal Highway. The collision also sent the truck into the northbound lanes, eventually hitting a Buick Encore.

All four people inside the mini-van were killed, police said. Local TV station WPBF reported that the crash was so severe that first responders had to pry the vehicles apart using special equipment.

The driver of the truck, who suffered minor injuries, stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said. The people inside the Buick were not seriously hurt, police said.

Witnesses told police the driver of the truck was traveling at high rate of speed before the crash.

