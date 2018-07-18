State issues alert for 2 missing children from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH - State officials have issued a missing child alert for a 5-month-old boy and his 2-year-old sister who were last seen Friday in West Palm Beach .

Officials said Kai Smolen is 2 feet tall and weighs about 15 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Caitlin Smolen is 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials said the children are believed to be in the company of their mother, 34-year-old Sondra Smolen. Sondra Smolen is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Sondra Smolen may be traveling in a brown 2009 Kia Rondo with Florida tag number Y73XSV.

WPTV reported that the children's father is concerned for the safety of all three of them due to Sondra Smolen suffering from postpartum depression.

Anyone with information about the children's whereabouts is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 561-822-1900.

