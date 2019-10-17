Surveillance video shows balloon-popping incidents that triggered Boca Raton mall scare

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Authorities have released surveillance video showing the incidents that sparked fears of a shooting at the Town Center at Boca Raton mall.

Two popped balloons were the source of the scare Sunday afternoon.

Multiple video clips were released, showing what caused the panic.

In the first video, a custodian is seen pushing a cart through the food court with a balloon wedged under one wheel.

As the cart moves out of frame, police say, that balloon popped.

Authorities say that around that same time, inside a nearby store, teens are caught on camera also popping a balloon.

It's those two popping noises that led people to believe they were hearing gunfire.

