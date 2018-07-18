Teen found shot to death inside parked car in Boynton Beach

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death early Wednesday inside a parked car in the 100 block of Arthur Court in Boynton Beach.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A teenager was found shot to death inside a parked car early Wednesday in Boynton Beach, police said.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said officers were called to a shooting in the 100 block of Arthur Court shortly before 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy dead inside a parked car.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

Slater said detectives were reviewing surveillance video from several locations near where the shooting took place.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting was asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.



