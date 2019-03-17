Teens accused of stealing fishing equipment from TV show cast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Two Palm Beach County teenagers were arrested Saturday after deputies said they stole $20,000 worth of fishing equipment from the cast of "Loose Cannons," an online fishing show.

The teenagers, who were not identified because of their age, face charges of armed burglary, grand theft and resisting arrest without violence.

A spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said undercover agents observed the teens boarding a 64-foot Weaver Yacht and taking the equipment. One of the teens was armed with a knife, deputies said.

Deputies arrested the teens a short time later. Deputies said both teens confessed to the theft after they were arrested.

"Loose Cannons" is shown on CarbonTV, an online outdoors channel.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.