Tiny monkey stolen from Palm Beach Zoo found

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A tiny monkey that was stolen from a South Florida zoo earlier this week has been found.

"Kali is home," the West Palm Beach Police Department announced Wednesday morning on Twitter.

The 12-year-old female Goeldi's monkey was stolen from a locked enclosure at the Palm Beach Zoo early Monday.

A news release from the zoo said the monkey was returned by detectives shortly before midnight.

"We are grateful for the tenacious and passionate detectives and police officers involved in our case," Margo McKnight, the zoo's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Zoo officials said Kali, who suffers from inflammation, appears to be in good health.

"Kali is doing well, considering she has been without her medication for days," McKnight said.

Surveillance video released Tuesday shows a person entering and leaving the zoo about 1 a.m. Monday. McKnight said there was forced entry into the habitat where Kali lived and the mesh on the monkey's enclosure was cut open.

"We have on-site security guards and surveillance equipment," McKnight said. "Now we're looking at increasing both technology and manpower."

Police and zoo officials haven't said who had the monkey or if anyone is in custody in connection with the theft.

