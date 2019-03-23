Toddler found wandering alone in West Palm Beach park

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Authorities are searching for the parent or guardian of a toddler who deputies found alone in a Palm Beach County park Friday night.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies found the girl around 8 p.m. Friday in Haverhill Park. Deputies canvassed the area around the park and made loud announcements. Deputies also contacted 911 dispatchers to see whether anyone had reported a girl missing. However no one came forward to claim the girl and no one had reported her missing, authorities said.

Deputies believe the girl is around 2 years old.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is currently caring for the girl.

Anyone with information about the child is asked to call Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400.

