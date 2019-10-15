Toddler run over, killed while playing in driveway of Pahokee home

PAHOKEE, Fla. - A toddler was run over and killed while playing in the driveway of his South Florida home.

The incident happened Monday morning on Amaryllis Avenue in Pahokee.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Antonio Milian was backing out of the driveway of his home when he "felt a bump and heard yelling." He got out of the 2005 Lexus and found Tremain Milian trapped under the passenger side of the car.

The 1-year-old boy was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where he was pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available.

