Video of rat crawling around South Florida high school vending machine goes viral

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A video showing a rat crawling around vending machine at South Florida high school has gone viral.

Latoya Johnson, a student at Atlantic Community High School in Delray Beach, recorded the video Tuesday and posted it on social media. In the video, the rat crawls around the lower rungs of the machine, pawing at a package of Quaker Breakfast Squares.

"I was horrified, actually, to see that at a public school, this would go on," Johnson's mother told local TV station WPTV.

Students called the incident disguising and unsanitary.

"I was about to buy Gatorade out of the vending machine, so I looked next to it and it's the snack machine and there was a rat just like going through it, eating stuff," student Damian Swint told the station.

A representative for Palm Beach County Public Schools said the principal was immediately notified and an exterminator was sent to the school. The school made sure that after the incident, the machine was locked and no one was able to use it, the district said.

