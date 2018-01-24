Video show moments before Brightline train hit bicycle rider

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Brightline released video Tuesday of the moments before the high-speed train struck and killed a man last week in Boynton Beach.

Jeffrey King was riding a bicycle when he was struck by the train last Wednesday in the 400 block of Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said.

Witness told police that King rode around a safety gate and crossed the tracks in an attempt to beat the train.

The video shows King riding his bike toward the tracks with the safety gate lowered behind him.

The train, which can travel at speeds up to 79 mph, will begin service to Miami later this year. The company plans to eventually connect its South Florida stops to Orlando.

King's death came less than a week after a woman was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Boynton Beach Jan. 12. On Friday, man was hurt when a Brightline train clipped him in Fort Lauderdale.

Two other people were killed by Brightline trains last year during test runs for the high-speed line.

The deaths have prompted state officials to call for more safety measures, including fencing for the high-speed train line. Both of Florida's U.S. Senators have called for federal investigations into Brightline's safety practices.

The company maintains it followed proper safety procedures and attributed the deaths to people who did not heed warning signs, lights and gates. Police believe at least one of the cases was a suicide.

The company said it plans to deploy a team of "safety ambassadors" to some intersections to remind pedestrians to stay off the tracks. They have also positioned electronic signs at busy rail crossings.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.