A woman was bitten by an alligator Thursday at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A woman was bitten by an alligator Thursday morning at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the victim was being taken to an area hospital with a wound to her leg.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.