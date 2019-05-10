Woman detained in case of baby found alive in dumpster

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives detained a woman Thursday, as they investigate how a newborn baby girl ended up alone in a dumpster west of Boca Raton.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, detectives consider the woman to be a "person of interest." A spokesperson for the department wrote on Twitter that deputies took her "to a local hospital for medical clearance.
"Once cleared, she will be transported to PBSO, Special Investigations Division, to be interviewed further."
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a detective described the newborn baby as "cute as a button." Two maintenance workers found the crying baby smudged with dirt Wednesday, deputies said.
The newborn baby weighs 6 pounds and 8 ounces. She was in a gated-off trash area at the Alister Boca Raton Apartments, formerly known as the Boca Entrada Apartments in West Boca, on the 10300 block of Boca Entrada Boulevard
Paige-Patterson Hughes, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Children and Families said the baby is in their care and they are also conducting an investigation.
In Florida, the Safe Haven Law allows mothers to surrender their unharmed child at a police station, hospital or fire station without consequence. For more information about Safe Haven, call 1-877-767-2229.
Deputies are asking anyone with information about the baby to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.
This is a developing story.
