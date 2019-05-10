Woman detained in case of baby found alive in dumpster

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives detained a woman Thursday, as they investigate how a newborn baby girl ended up alone in a dumpster west of Boca Raton.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, detectives consider the woman to be a "person of interest." A spokesperson for the department wrote on Twitter that deputies took her "to a local hospital for medical clearance.

"Once cleared, she will be transported to PBSO, Special Investigations Division, to be interviewed further."

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a detective described the newborn baby as "cute as a button." Two maintenance workers found the crying baby smudged with dirt Wednesday, deputies said.

The newborn baby weighs 6 pounds and 8 ounces. She was in a gated-off trash area at the Alister Boca Raton Apartments, formerly known as the Boca Entrada Apartments in West Boca, on the 10300 block of Boca Entrada Boulevard

Paige-Patterson Hughes, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Children and Families said the baby is in their care and they are also conducting an investigation.

A newborn girl was found in this dumpster at the Alister Boca Raton apartments.

In Florida, the Safe Haven Law allows mothers to surrender their unharmed child at a police station, hospital or fire station without consequence. For more information about Safe Haven, call 1-877-767-2229.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the baby to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.

