Mother faces attempted murder, child abuse charges after baby found alive in dumpster

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida woman was arrested Thursday night on charges of attempted murder and child abuse after a newborn baby was found alive in a dumpster near Boca Raton, authorities said.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Rafaelle Alessandra Carbalho Sousa, 35, recently gave birth to the baby girl before placing her in a dumpster at the Alister Boca Raton Apartments in the 10300 block of Boca Entrada Boulevard.

Deputies said two maintenance workers found the crying baby smudged with dirt on Wednesday.

The newborn baby weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces and is now in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

In Florida, the Safe Haven Law allows parents to surrender their unharmed newborn, not more than a week old, at a police station, hospital or fire station without consequence. For more information about the Safe Haven Law, call 1-877-767-2229.

