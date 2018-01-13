Woman killed by Brightline train in Boynton Beach on eve of debut

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A Brightline train struck and killed a woman Friday night in Boynton Beach, just hours before the new high-speed passenger rail service was set to make its public debut.

The train was traveling north on the Florida East Coast Railway tracks near Northeast Sixth Avenue and Boynton Beach Boulevard when it fatally struck the woman shortly before 6:30 p.m., Boynton Beach police Officer Jaclyn Smith said.

"It is unclear at this time what she was doing on the tracks," Smith said.

Michael Hicks, a spokesman for Brightline, released a statement saying the company was cooperating with local authorities.

"This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with those affected," the statement said. "We continue to stress safety and the adherence to the rules and laws in place around active railroads."

Smith said nobody on the train was injured.

Detectives were in the process of notifying the victim's family.

With leather seats and free Wi-Fi, Brightline begins its introductory service from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale on Saturday morning.

Service to and from Miami is slated to begin later this year, with Orlando to follow on an undetermined date.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.