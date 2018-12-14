Woman posing as nurse forces way into Boynton Beach home

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A woman impersonating a nurse forced her way into a Boynton Beach home, pushed the 77-year-old resident to the floor and stole several bottle of prescription drugs.

Boynton Beach police said the woman knocked on the victim's door around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, saying she worked for Affinity Home Care of Boynton Beach and was filling in for the victim's regular nurse. The victim refused to let the woman in, saying the home health care service always informed her of staffing changes.

The woman forced her way in and pushed the victim to the ground, causing the victim to hit her head on the floor. The woman then stole the victim's medication and kicked the victim in the ribs on the way out.

Police described the robber as a heavyset black woman with short hair that had been dyed orange and red. She fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima or Infiniti, police said.

Police released a sketch of the woman Friday in hopes that someone could identify her.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Kyndra Strong at 561-742-6110 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.

