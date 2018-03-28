Florida

Part of ship's hull, possibly from 1700's, washes ashore on Florida beach

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - An amazing piece of history washed ashore a Florida beach Wednesday.

The hull from a ship possibly dating back to the 1700's was found on Guana River State Park in Ponte Vedra Beach, according to WJXT.

WLTV reports the size of the ship is estimated to be 40-feet long.  Beach officials are attempting to remove the hull before high tides arrives.

