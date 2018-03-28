Part of ship's hull, possibly from 1700's, washes ashore on Florida beach

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - An amazing piece of history washed ashore a Florida beach Wednesday.

The hull from a ship possibly dating back to the 1700's was found on Guana River State Park in Ponte Vedra Beach, according to WJXT.

WLTV reports the size of the ship is estimated to be 40-feet long. Beach officials are attempting to remove the hull before high tides arrives.

Hull of an old wooden ship washes ashore near Ponte Vedra, FL @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/6bHOVjIoIc — Jessica (@JessicaFCN) March 28, 2018

