Patient claiming to have gun shot, killed by police at Orlando hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. - A patient at an Orlando hospital was shot and killed by police Monday after he claimed to have a gun and threatened to shoot hospital staff, police said.

Orlando police Chief John Mina said the man had a "medical condition" and was taken to the emergency room at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Shortly after arriving, the man said he had a gun and would shoot anyone who came near him.

"He made a lot of statements about how it's going to end right here today," Mina said. "He also made statements about being a suspect in some homicide. We're still trying to track that down."

At approx 6 am, OPD responded to ORMC (ER) for reports of a male subject who claimed to have a gun and was threatening to shoot. Crisis negotiators showed up. When officers approached the subject made aggressive movements, officers fired. Suspect was shot. No one else hurt. pic.twitter.com/z2CFGftZcv — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 1, 2018

Mina said the man appeared to be reaching for a gun when he was fatally shot.

All three officers who opened fire were placed on paid administrative leave.

Mina said no one else was hurt.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police-involved shooting.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.