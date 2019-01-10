Person decapitated by helicopter at Florida airport

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after a person was reportedly decapitated by a helicopter at a Florida airport on Thursday.

WFTS reports the incident took place near hangers at the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional.

Hernando County Sheriff All Nienhuis says his department was called to the airport at 3:30 p.m. where officers quickly learned about the death. The Sheriff's department does not believe foul play was involved.

Nienhuis would not release additional details until the next of kin was identified. He added that the FAA and NTSB have been notified about the accident.

