1 dead in plane crash at Stuart Air Show

STUART, Fla. - One person was killed in a plane crash Friday at the Stuart Air Show.

According to Martin County authorities, the plane crashed nose-first during its practice routine, killing the pilot.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt said the pilot was the only person onboard the Grumman OV-1 Mohawk.

The three-day air show at Witham Field opened Friday.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

