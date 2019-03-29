2 people extricated from SUV after crash in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. - Two people were extricated from an SUV Friday following a crash in Plantation.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Northwest Fifth Street and 70th Avenue.

Sky 10 was above the scene just after noon as crews appeared to be trying to free people from inside an SUV that had hopped the curb.

A car with front-end damage, meanwhile, was stopped in the middle of the road.

Plantation Fire Rescue officials said the SUV struck a barrier wall and two adults were extricated from the vehicle.

One of the victims was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert while the other suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Officials said the intersection will remain closed for a couple of hours.

The cause of the crash is unclear.



