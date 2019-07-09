5 Plantation blast victims intend to sue those accountable for explosion

Karen Heaven Smith

PLANTATION, Fla. - An attorney with Morgan & Morgan announced Tuesday at a news conference that five people injured in Saturday's explosion at the Market on University shopping center in Plantation have hired the law firm to represent them in a lawsuit they intend to file against those found accountable for the blast.

The announcement comes just days after the explosion that injured 23 people, 19 of whom were hospitalized. Only one person remains in the hospital in fair condition at last check.

It's unclear who the five victims intend to sue, as the investigation remains ongoing and authorities have not determined the official cause of the blast.

Plantation Fire Department Deputy Chief Joel Gordon said the investigation will likely take just days because investigators are pretty sure they know what the cause is, but they want to get all the facts before they confirm it.

The blast is believed to have happened in the corner of the building at a shuttered pizza restaurant.

Teco People's Gas spokeswoman Cherie Jacobs confirmed someone had called the company Saturday morning to report a smell of gas in the area. The company was in the process of sending a crew to the shopping center when the blast occurred, she said.

"The cause of this explosion remains undetermined," Jacobs said.

Authorities confirmed a ruptured gas line was discovered after the explosion, but have not said whether that is what caused the blast.

