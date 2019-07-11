Another Plantation blast victim intends to file lawsuit

The LA Fitness in Plantation was among the businesses damaged in the explosion. A view from Sky 10 showed the aftermath a day after the explosion.

PLANTATION, Fla. - Another person injured over the weekend in an explosion at a shopping center in Plantation has hired an attorney and intends to file a lawsuit.

According to a news release from the Bernstein|Polsky Law Firm, the victim, Gonzalo Rubio, of Plantation, suffered physical and emotional trauma from Saturday's incident at the Market on University shopping center.

"Whether this was an accident, negligence, or a criminal act, far too many questions surround this incident. But one thing is clear, the suffering of Mr. Rubio and dozens of other people is far from over," attorney Josh Polsky said in the news release. "Doctors can't tell him yet how long until his physical or psychological symptoms will resolve, if ever."

According to the news release, Rubio was working out at an LA Fitness when the blast occurred a short distance away at a vacant pizza restaurant.

Rubio suffered head trauma caused by falling debris, his attorney said.

It's unclear at this time against whom the lawsuit will be filed.

"We're staying in close contact with the Mayor's office and authorities to learn as soon as they know the cause of this incident," Polsky said. "We have investigated a myriad of similar catastrophes in past years and the tale of these innocent victims and bystanders has only started to unfold."

Five other victims have hired the Morgan & Morgan law firm to represent them in a lawsuit against whomever is found accountable for the blast.

Authorities said 23 people were injured during the explosion, 19 of whom were hospitalized.

Teco People's Gas spokeswoman Cherie Jacobs confirmed someone had called the company Saturday morning to report a smell of gas in the area. The company was in the process of sending a crew to the shopping center when the blast occurred, she said.

"The cause of this explosion remains undetermined," Jacobs said.

Authorities confirmed a ruptured gas line was discovered after the explosion, but have not said whether that is what caused the blast.

