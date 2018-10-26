Suspect arrested in connection with suspicious packages identified

PLANTATION, Fla. - Law enforcement sources have identified the man arrested in connection with a series of explosive devices mailed to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, was arrested Friday in South Florida.

"We can confirm one person is in custody," Sarah Isgur Flores, spokeswoman for the Department of Justice, said on Twitter.

The Department of Justice said a news conference will be scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday.

A large law enforcement presence gathered in the parking lot of an Auto Zone in Plantation earlier in the day, where investigators were focused on a white van with pro-Trump political stickers covering the windows.

Law enforcement officials with the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service could be seen covering the van with a blue tarp. The van was then placed the back of a flatbed truck and driven to the FBI's South Florida headquarters in Miramar.

Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News the suspect was tracked using a cellphone. Authorities have recovered a cellphone, a laptop computer and other electronic devices from Sayoc.

Authorities have recovered 12 suspicious packages in the widening investigation into an apparent mass mail-bomb campaign, with the latest targets being Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Other targets included former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The packages originated from a mail facility in Opa-locka, about 20 miles south of Plantation, and had return addresses listed for U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Shultz, D-Florida. She is a former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

This was minutes before the arrest occurred ... Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz describing how her staff recognized the mail bomb pkg as “suspicious”, emotional at the thought of the danger ...@WPLGLocal10 ⏩ pic.twitter.com/1HRkTuyGA3 — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) October 26, 2018

Trump told supporters Friday that a suspect had been apprehended and will be prosecuted "to the fullest extent of the law."

"We must never allow political violence take root in America," Trump said in his first remarks since Sayoc was apprehended.

Trump declared that "these terrorizing acts are despicable" and said Americans "must unify."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.