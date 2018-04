PLANTATION, Fla. - A bomb squad was called out to a Plantation neighborhood after a mobile homeowner found an old pressure cooker in his front yard.

Plantation police and fire rescue were on the scene in the 400 block of 134th Avenue after an unknown white powder was seen in the container.

Further tests showed the substance was benign and there was no threat.

