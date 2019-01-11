Broward County teacher accused of sexual battery on student

PLANTATION, Fla. - A Broward County teacher was arrested Thursday on accusations that he began a sexual relationship with a student in August when the girl was 13 years old, Plantation police said.

Daniel Joseph Azemar, 34, is employed at the Sinai Haitian Seventh-day Adventist School in Plantation.

According to the report, the girl's parents provided the teen with a cellphone in September or October.

Police said the girl's mother noticed her daughter texting with someone on Wednesday and took the phone from her.

Authorities said the woman saw "sexually graphic conversations" her daughter was having with the other person, who her daughter admitted was her math and social studies teacher.

The girl, who is now 14, told detectives the sexual relationship began after Azemar lured her to a back room at the school at the beginning of the school year and asked her to help him organize supplies.

Police said the girl claimed he then kissed her on her mouth and neck and fondled her breasts and vagina over and under her clothing.

According to the arrest report, the teen said Azemar had been her teacher for three years, from sixth to eighth grade.

Police said Azemar expressed feelings toward the victim, writing to her: "From the first time I saw you, I wanted you. You were in 5th grade sitting outside. I don't know what it is, I have had it bad for you since then. Then when they asked me to teach 6th grade, I was excited because I knew you would be there and I have been trying to get your attention ever since."

In at least one conversation, Azemar told the teen he wished to marry her, police said.

Authorities said the sexual activity between Azemar and the teen included oral sex and digital penetration.

Azemar was taken into custody Thursday and confessed to "physical touching" on school grounds, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Azemar told detectives he had romantic feelings for the teen and felt she understood him, as he and his spouse were having marital problems.

Police said Azemar said he knew the victim was a minor and is sorry if he caused her any harm.

Authorities said he also said he will cooperate fully in the investigation and "wants a plea deal."

Azemar faces charges of custodial sexual battery, lewd and lascivious battery on a minor and lewd and lascivious molestation on a minor.

He is being held in jail in lieu of a $400,000 bond.

